Zubeen Garg Case: Himanta Biswa Sarma Questions Media Coverage, Raises Concerns Over Witness Statements

Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has questioned sections of the media over their coverage of the Zubeen Garg death case, particularly reports concerning the possibility of bail for the accused and alleged differences between witnesses’ statements in television interviews and their testimonies before the court.

Raising concerns over the media narrative, Sarma questioned why some reports were suggesting that the accused would secure bail even before the Supreme Court had delivered its decision on their pleas.

Himanta Biswa Sarma also referred to the bail granted to Amritprabha Mahanta by the Gauhati High Court in an order passed by Justice Pranjal Das. He questioned how witness statements were being interpreted and stressed the importance of examining the evidence presented during judicial proceedings.

Sarma further pointed to apparent discrepancies between accounts reportedly given by certain witnesses during media interviews and their statements recorded in court. He maintained that public statements and court testimonies should be examined separately.

Referring to the large number of witnesses in the case, the Chief Minister said several were yet to depose before the court. He stressed that witnesses must be allowed to testify freely, without any pressure, adding that the state government could not influence their statements.

He also referred to a witness whose remarks about Zubeen Garg's alleged role in a protest had attracted considerable media attention, questioning how such accounts were being presented and interpreted.