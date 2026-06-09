Zubeen Garg Case: Key Accused Siddharth Sharma Launches Fresh High Court Bail Bid

Guwahati: Siddharth Sharma, a primary accused in the high-profile case surrounding the death of Assamese cultural icon Zubeen Garg, has approached the Gauhati High Court once more to secure bail. This fresh application follows the recent rejection of his plea by a Special Fast Track Court.

Sharma, who previously worked as the singer’s personal manager, is facing severe charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including murder and criminal conspiracy. These charges were officially framed alongside six other co-accused by Judge Sharmila Bhuyan on 26 May. The lower court had previously denied him relief due to the sheer gravity of the allegations.

Procedural complications arose during his High Court bid on 4 June, when the bench of Justice Parthivjyoti Saikia declined to hear the matter because it was not listed before the appropriate bench.

The case, which has gripped public attention across Assam, involves the mysterious drowning of Garg in Singapore last year. While Singapore police found no foul play, local authorities in Assam proceeded with a murder investigation. The highly anticipated legal proceedings are currently entering a crucial trial phase.