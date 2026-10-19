Zubeen Garg Case: Sandipan Garg Walks Out of Mushalpur Jail After Bail

Guwahati: Sandipan Garg, a former Deputy Superintendent of Police and cousin of late singer Zubeen Garg, walked out of Mushalpur Jail in Baksa district on Monday, after his release on bail in connection with the singer’s death case.

Sandipan was seen in a new look as he emerged from the jail alongside his parents after spending nearly a year in custody. Interacting with the media after his release, he expressed confidence in the legal process and said, “Truth always prevails.”

Sandipan Garg was granted bail on Saturday. Another accused in the case, Mahanta, had secured bail earlier on 9th October.

Meanwhile, the Assam Police’s Criminal Investigation Department has decided to challenge the bail granted to the two accused before the Supreme Court.

Special Director General of Police, CID and head of the Special Investigation Team , Munna Prasad Gupta, confirmed the development, indicating that the investigating agency intends to pursue further legal action in the case.

The death of Zubeen Garg, one of Assam’s most celebrated singers, has triggered widespread public concern and demands for justice across the state.