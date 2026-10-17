Zubeen Garg Case: Sandipan Garg May Be Released From Jail Today

Guwahati: Sandipan Garg, one of the seven accused in the case related to the death of singer Zubeen Garg, may be released from jail today, if the necessary legal formalities are completed in time. However, uncertainty remains over his release as the fast-track court is scheduled to remain closed from 17th October to 26th October .

The Gauhati High Court granted bail to Sandipan Garg, a cousin of the late singer, on Friday. His bail was granted on a bond of Rs 50,000, subject to two sureties.

Despite the court closure, Garg’s family and legal team are making efforts to complete the remaining formalities on Saturday to facilitate his release without further delay. His release will depend on the completion of the required paperwork and the necessary approval from the fast-track court.

Although the High Court has granted him bail, the order does not automatically ensure his immediate release. The prescribed legal procedures must be completed before he can walk out of prison.

If the formalities cannot be completed on Saturday, Garg may have to remain in jail until the court resumes its regular proceedings after the Durga Puja holidays. Earlier, on 9th October , the Gauhati High Court granted bail to Amritprabha Mahanta, another accused in the case.