Zubeen Garg Case: Sister Palme Borthakur Records Testimony

Guwahati : The hearing in the death case of legendary musician Zubeen Garg progressed on Tuesday as the court began recording the testimony of his sister, Palmee Borthakur, who described herself as a "key witness" in the case.

Speaking to media after appearing before the court, Borthakur said she was confident that her testimony would significantly strengthen the prosecution's case. She stated that her deposition includes accounts from all members of Zubeen Garg's family.

"I have stated everything I know in full. I believe this will help make the case stronger," she said, adding that her testimony is comprehensive and could assist the court in establishing several crucial facts.

Expressing hope that justice would be delivered swiftly, Borthakur said she had come forward solely for her late brother and without any personal interest.

"I have appeared only for my brother. I have no personal interest in this matter. My only hope is that justice is served," she said.

Borthakur also alleged that the accused might attempt to evade justice through various means. She stressed that efforts were being made to ensure that none of the accused could flee outside Assam.

She further said that everything she and her family had known or heard in connection with the case had been fully incorporated into her statement before the court.

Her testimony is expected to continue, with the defence counsel scheduled to begin cross-examination later today.