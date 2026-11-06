Zubeen Garg Case: Supreme Court to Hear Bail Pleas of Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma Today

Guwahati: The Supreme Court of India is scheduled to hear the bail pleas of Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma, two accused in the Zubeen Garg death case, today. The hearing is expected to determine whether the two accused will be granted bail in the case relating to the death of pranor silpi Zubeen Garg in Singapore on 19th September 19 2025.

Senior advocate Siddharth Dave is expected to represent Shyamkanu Mahanta, while Assam Advocate General Devajit Saikia will present arguments opposing the bail plea on behalf of the state government.

Mahanta, who is currently lodged in Baksa jail, had approached the apex court after the Gauhati High Court rejected his bail application. The state government had earlier sought additional time during the previous hearing to present its arguments.

Meanwhile, protests have been reported in Assam against the bail pleas of Mahanta and Sharma. Protesters have voiced their opposition to any relief being granted to the accused and warned of intensified demonstrations if they are released on bail.

The hearing has drawn considerable attention across Assam, with people closely following the legal proceedings and demanding justice in connection with the singer's death.