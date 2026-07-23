Zubeen Garg Death Case: Gauhati High Court Adjourns Shyamkanu Mahanta's Plea Till August 13

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of a petition filed by Shyamkanu Mahanta in connection with the Zubeen Garg death case, fixing August 13 as the next date of hearing after considering submissions from both sides.

Apart from Shyamkanu's plea, the High Court is also scheduled to hear three petitions filed by Siddharth Sharma. These include a request to unfreeze bank accounts that were frozen during the course of investigation, a plea seeking access to the investigation report received from Singapore, and another application relating to ongoing legal proceedings in the case.

The court is also expected to take up a separate petition filed by Mahabir Aqua as part of the continuing proceedings in the matter.

Meanwhile, the hearing on the bail applications of two bodyguards arrested in connection with the case has been postponed. The matter will now be taken up by the court of Mitali Thakuria on the next scheduled date.

Multiple petitions linked to the investigation and related legal issues remain pending before the Gauhati High Court as judicial proceedings in the Zubeen death case continue.