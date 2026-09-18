Nazira to Observe ‘Zubeen Divas’ on First Death Anniversary of Iconic Singer Zubeen Garg

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The Ligiripukhuri Regional Development Committee and the 1st Assam Police Battalion, with the cooperation of locals, have organised a programme to observe Zubeen Divas at Ligiripukhuri in Nazira on September 19, 2026, marking the first death anniversary of popular Assamese singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

As part of the observance, a cleanliness drive will be conducted from 8 am on September 19. A Zubeen song competition, organised at the Nazira sub-divisional level, will be held at Ligiripukhuri Higher Secondary School from 2 pm.

Also Read: AXX to Observe Statewide ‘Zubeen Divas’ on September 19 with Central Event in Morigaon