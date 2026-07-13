Asom Sahitya Sabha to Posthumously Honour Zubeen Garg with ‘Sangeet Sudhakar’ Title

Guwahati: The Asom Sahitya Sabha has announced that it will posthumously confer the prestigious ‘Sangeet Sudhakar’ title on legendary Assamese musician Zubeen Garg in recognition of his unparalleled contribution to music and culture.

The announcement was made during a press conference held on Sunday at the Dr Mahendra Nath Bora Memorial Conference Hall of Bhagawati Prasad Barooah Bhawan in Guwahati.

The Asom Sahitya Sabha General Secretary Debojit Bora said the decision was approved by the organisation’s Executive Committee and Governing Body in accordance with a resolution adopted during its Panchratna-Guwahati session.

The honour will be formally conferred at a ceremony scheduled for 30th July at the Sangeetacharya Lakshmiram Barua Sadan in Guwahati. The title will be presented by Asam Sahitya Sabha President Dr Basanta Kumar Goswami.

As part of the tribute, admirers of the late artist will organise a cultural programme featuring music, dance and theatrical performances celebrating Garg’s artistic legacy. A national-level seminar on his life and works will also be held, where scholars from across the North East will present research papers. These papers will later be compiled into a commemorative volume.

The Sahitya Sabha has also announced plans to translate a selection of Zubeen Garg’s songs into English, Hindi and Bengali to introduce his work to a wider audience.

Earlier, on 7th July, a delegation from the Asom Sahitya Sabha visited Garg’s family, including Garima Saikia Garg, at his Jonali Studio in Guwahati to inform them of the decision.

Widely regarded as the 'Voice of Assam', Zubeen Garg remains one of the state's most celebrated cultural icons. A singer, composer, lyricist, filmmaker and actor, his influence extended well beyond Assam and left a lasting impact on Indian music and cinema.

The posthumous conferment of the ‘Sangeet Sudhakar’ title stands as a tribute to his extraordinary legacy and enduring contribution to the cultural heritage of Assam.