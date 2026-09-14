Zubeen Garg Smriti Saptah: AJP Observes Blood Donation Drives Across Assam

Guwahati: Today, the Assam Jatiya Parishad observed the second day of its week-long ‘Zubeen Garg Smriti Saptah’ as the ‘Day of Humanity’, paying tribute to late singer and musician Zubeen Garg through blood donation drives across Assam.

As part of the initiative, 101 AJP leaders, workers and supporters in each district donated blood in memory of the singer. The party said the programme aimed to carry forward Garg’s humanitarian values and commitment to social causes through public welfare activities.

A central blood donation programme was organised at the playground of Narengi Krira Sangha in Guwahati, where AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi was among those who donated blood. Other party leaders, workers and supporters also participated in the programme.

Blood donation drives were simultaneously held across several districts as part of the week-long observance honouring Garg’s legacy. The AJP said the ‘Day of Humanity’ was intended to take Zubeen Garg’s humanist ideals to the people and encourage greater participation in social service.