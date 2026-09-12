Zubeen Fan: E-Rickshaw Driver from Nalbari to Offer Free Rides on 19th September

Guwahati: In a heartfelt tribute to legendary singer Zubeen Garg, a Nalbari-based e-rickshaw driver has announced free rides for passengers on 19th September , marking the anniversary of the singer’s death.

The step has been taken by e-rickshaw driver Montu Kalita, who said he wanted to honour the memory of the beloved artist in his own way. A poster displayed on his e-rickshaw states that passengers will be offered free rides from 7 am to 5 pm on 19th September as a tribute to Zubeen Garg.

Kalita’s gesture has drawn appreciation from fans and admirers, with many praising his heartfelt effort to remember the iconic singer. For Kalita, his step is more than simply offering free rides. It is his humble way of paying tribute to an artist whose music touched countless lives across Assam and beyond.

Zubeen Garg’s music and legacy continue to hold a special place in the hearts of every Assamese , with admirers finding different ways to commemorate his contribution to Assamese music and culture.