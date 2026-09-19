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Zubeen Garg: The Unspoken Void Left Behind for Garima Saikia Garg

At Sonapur, thousands of admirers gathered, lighting incense and lamps and offering flowers in memory of Zubeen Garg
Zubeen Garg: The Unspoken Void Left Behind for Garima Saikia Garg
Zubeen Garg: The Unspoken Void Left Behind for Garima Saikia Garg
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Guwahati: At Zubeen Khetra, Garima Saikia Garg became emotional as she held lotus flowers and sprinkled holy water in memory of her beloved husband, Zubeen Garg, whom she affectionately called “Goldie”.

Meanwhile, a video of Bollywood singer Shaan remembering Zubeen surfaced on the occasion of his first death anniversary. Zubeen shared a close bond with Shaan and was highly respected in Mumbai for his distinctive voice and musical talent.

Across Assam, people remembered Zubeen Garg with deep emotion, carrying an unspoken pain a year after his sudden death. At Sonapur, thousands of admirers gathered, lighting incense and lamps and offering flowers in memory of the artiste they loved.

Zubeen’s studio at Jonali in Guwahati also remained unusually quiet, a poignant contrast to the music and conversations that once filled the space. Even his two pet dogs appeared restless and subdued, adding to the emotional atmosphere as Assam remembered its beloved artiste.

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Zubeen Garg
Garima Saikia Garg
Zubeen Khetra
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