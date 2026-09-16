Zubeen Garg's Fan Cycles From Lakhimpur To Sonapur To Pay Tribute To The Singer

Guwahati: A Zubeen fan, carrying a traditional dhotara and riding an old bicycle, Zubeen Garg fan Saiful Islam has embarked on a long journey from Naoboicha, Lakhimpur district to Zubeen Kshetra in Sonapur as a tribute to the late Assamese singer.

Saiful began his journey three days ago, travelling by bicycle with the aim of reaching Zubeen Kshetra ahead of 19th September , which marks the first death anniversary of Zubeen Garg.

For Saiful, the journey is more than a long bicycle ride. He hopes to reach the singer’s final resting place, offer a gamusa at his memorial and spend a moment remembering the artist who inspired countless people across Assam.

He has also carried his dhotara throughout the journey and hopes to play the instrument and sing in memory of Zubeen if given the opportunity after reaching Sonapur. Among the songs he plans to perform is “Mon Mur”, reflecting his personal connection with the singer’s music.

Despite the distance and physical challenges, Saiful has continued cycling through the scorching heat, setting aside hunger and thirst to reach his destination.

His journey reflects the deep emotional bond Zubeen Garg continues to share with his admirers across Assam.