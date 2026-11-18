Guwahati: BJP Assam Pradesh president Dilip Saikia paid tribute to late singer Zubeen Garg on his 54th birth anniversary on 18th November highlighting efforts to preserve his musical and cultural legacy.

Dilip Saikia highlighted the initiatives undertaken by the Assam government to preserve Zubeen Garg's legacy, including introducing the singer's life story in educational textbooks.

The decision to include his life story in Classes IX, X and Higher Secondary First Year textbooks will make his journey accessible to students across different stages of their education. The initiative forms part of broader efforts to keep the singer's contributions alive for future generations.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced approval for the first phase of work on Zubeen Kshetra on the singer's 54th birth anniversary.

Sharing the announcement, Sarma said, “On the birth anniversary of our beloved Zubeen, I have approved the first phase of work on Zubeen Kshetra today.”

The Chief Minister also said future generations would be able to experience Zubeen Garg's creations and artistic legacy through the memorial. The approval marks a step forward in the proposed memorial project dedicated to the late singer.

BJP Assam Pradesh organised blood donation camps across Assam on September 19, 2026, to mark Zubeen Garg's first death anniversary.

According to the figures provided, the camps collected 1,869 units of blood across the state. Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, the BJP's state headquarters in Guwahati, contributed 116 units to the statewide collection.

The blood donation initiative was organised in memory of the singer, whose first death anniversary fell on September 19, 2026.

Zubeen Garg passed away on September 19, 2025, and was accorded full state honours during his final rites. The Assam government has proposed developing a permanent Samadhi Kshetra at Sonapur in consultation with Garg's family and prominent cultural personalities.

The proposed memorial is intended to preserve his legacy and provide future generations with an opportunity to connect with his artistic contributions.