Zubeen Garg’s Wife Urges Centre, Assam Govt to Closely Monitor Singapore Proceedings

Guwahati: Zubeen Garg’s wife, Garima Garg, has appealed to the Government of India and the Assam government to closely monitor the proceedings in Singapore related to the singer’s death and to ensure that the case is pursued without delay or dilution in either jurisdiction.
In a statement issued on behalf of the family, Garima Garg urged both governments to follow the hearings in the Singapore Coroner’s Court at the highest level and to take all necessary diplomatic and legal steps so that every relevant fact is placed before the court.
She also called for swift and effective prosecution in India on the basis of the charge sheet already filed by Assam Police.
Garima further stressed that differences in jurisdiction between India and Singapore should not become a reason for delay or weakening of the case.
"We respectfully urge the Government of India and the Government of Assam to Monitor the proceedings in the Singapore Coroner’s Court at the highest level, Take all necessary diplomatic and legal steps to ensure that every relevant fact is placed before the Court, Pursue expeditious and effective prosecution in India on the basis of the charge sheet already filed and Ensure that neither jurisdiction becomes an excuse for delay or dilution," she urged in the statement.
She reiterated that they have explored every lawful option available and have no intention of withdrawing or compromising at any stage.
“Every step has been taken with diligence, dignity and complete faith in the law of the land,” the statement said, adding that the family remains committed to pursuing the matter through all legal avenues.
Describing Zubeen Garg as more than just a family member, the statement said he belonged to Assam and its people, and acknowledged the anguish of millions who continue to seek answers over his death.
The family said their only demand is a full and transparent examination of every aspect surrounding the incident, with accountability fixed and those responsible punished to the highest extent under the law.
On January 14, Singapore Police informed a coroner’s court that singer Zubeen Garg was under heavy influence of alcohol at the time of his death and had entered the sea without wearing a life jacket near Lazarus Island in September 2025.
According to proceedings reported by The Straits Times, Assistant Superintendent of Police David Lim of the Police Coast Guard said Garg had consumed alcohol and declined to put on a life vest despite being advised to do so, before jumping from a yacht.
The incident took place on September 19, 2025, during Garg’s visit to Singapore for the North East India Festival organised by the Assamese community.
Police told the court that toxicology findings showed 333 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood in Garg’s system, a level described as sufficient to impair motor coordination. Singapore’s legal alcohol limit for driving is 80 mg per 100 ml.
The coroner’s inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident is currently underway.