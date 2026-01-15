AI tool ‘Raksha’ may help Assam address surge in crimes against children
Guwahati: An artificial intelligence-based platform launched to curb crimes against children could prove useful for Assam, which has witnessed a sharp rise in such cases in recent years, according to official records.
The tool --Raksha -- has been rolled out nationwide to assist in tackling offences such as child trafficking, child marriage and the circulation of Child Sexual Exploitative and Abuse Material (CSEAM).
Data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) 2023 show that Assam recorded 10,174 crimes against children last year, more than double the 4,084 cases reported in 2022.
Developed by Just Rights for Children (JRC), Raksha uses data-driven analysis to identify vulnerable families, map high-risk locations and track organised trafficking networks. The platform is designed to support authorities and child protection agencies by enabling early detection and quicker response.
The tool was unveiled at the Prosperity Futures: Child Safety Tech Summit, held as a pre-event to the AI Impact Summit 2026. The programme was organised by JRC in partnership with India Child Protection and in affiliation with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).
Addressing the gathering, Union Minister of State for MeitY and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada said technology should be used to safeguard those most at risk, particularly children, and welcomed initiatives that strengthen child protection systems.
Just Rights for Children operates through a network of over 250 civil society organisations across 451 districts in the country. In Assam, the network has eight partner NGOs working in 30 districts.
The delayed intervention and lack of visibility remain major challenges in addressing crimes such as child marriage, trafficking and online abuse. Assam’s figures show a fluctuating trend, with 5,282 cases reported in 2021, a decline in 2022, followed by a steep increase in 2023.
JRC founder Bhuwan Ribhu said that the platform seeks to convert large datasets into actionable inputs, helping authorities identify children in need of care and families at risk.
Raksha focuses on three key areas—preventing child marriage by addressing economic vulnerability, disrupting organised trafficking operations, and strengthening digital child safety by detecting online CSEAM-related activity.
