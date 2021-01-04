CAIT plans to reduce Chinese imports to Rs 1 lakh crore

NEW DELHI: The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Sunday said it has targeted to reduce imports from China to Rs 1 lakh crore this year. In a statement, the traders' body said it would run a programme this year to "liberate" the country's e-commerce business from the clutches of foreign companies.



"As part of its 'Boycott Chinese Goods' campaign from June 10, 2020, the CAIT has set the target of bringing down imports from China by Rs 1 lakh crore by the end of this year," the traders' body added.

CAIT also said it would urge the government on the formation of e-commerce policy, National Retail Trade Policy, Traders Welfare Board at the Centre and all states, simplification of GST tax system and creation of a separate income tax slab for traders of the country. It would urge the government for formation of a joint committee of officials and traders in all the districts and also seek the simplification of Food Safety and Standards Act.

CAIT's priorities would also include supporting women entrepreneurs. It would also make efforts for making the pension scheme more rational for traders, subsidised insurance scheme for traders and their employees, availing easy access of loan for traders. (IANS)

