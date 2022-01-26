Tata Sky Changes Its Name To Tata Play To Offer OTT Services

New Delhi: Tata Sky, a direct-to-home (DTH) provider, has rebranded itself as Tata Play, with the intention of expanding its television and Over-The-Top (OTT) products.

As part of its so-called Binge bundles, the platform has added Netflix to 13 OTT services, including Amazon Prime Video and Disney+Hotstar.

''While we began out as a DTH provider, we have since evolved into a content distribution company," ET quoted Tata Play's MD and CEO, Harit Nagpal as saying.

"We wanted to establish a platform and deliver a consistent experience for a limited group of clients whose requirements were shifting and who were watching content on OTT platforms. As a result, we launched Binge. We also have specialized broadband service,'' he added.

While DTH will continue to be their fastest growing and largest business, the CEO stated that OTT would also be significant and that it was therefore time for a brand identity that extended beyond the DTH sector.

Tata Sky began operating in 2004 as an 80:20 joint venture between Tata Sons and 21st Century Fox, which is owned by Rupert Murdoch. Both Fox and the Tata Group then formed TS Investments, which purchased a 20% interest in Tata Sky. Fox now owns a 9.8 percent indirect investment in the company.

When Murdoch sold Fox's entertainment division to The Walt Disney Company, he also sold his stake in Tata Sky to the Mickey Mouse company.

