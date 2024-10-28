Assam: 3 Injured As Drunk Woman Driver Leaves Trail Of Destruction In Dibrugarh

DIBRUGARH: A young woman believed to be under the influence of alcohol created a ruckus in upper Assam's Dibrugarh on Sunday evening.
The highly-intoxicated woman drove her white Hyundai i20, bearing registration number AS 19 E 4127 recklessly so much so that she caused multiple accidents in the city's bustling areas.
She started her driving rampage by crashing into several vehicles and pedestrians along the busy stretch on PN Road, continuing recklessly toward the under-construction flyover at Thana Chariali.
Thereafter, her vehicle rammed into a pottery shop beneath the flyover, causing severe injuries to three workers who were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
The three injured have been identified as Gautam Sharma, Upendra Sharma, and Shiva Narayan Sharma. Gautam Sharma’s condition is reported to be in a critical condition.
Alcohol bottles and drug-like substances were recovered by the police from the vehicle.
Her careless behaviour sparked public outcry, with distressed locals, including several women, confronting the driver before the cops intervened to defuse tensions.
The woman has been arrested by the Dibrugarh police who have registered a case and an investigation into the matter has been launched.