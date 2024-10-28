Assam: 3 Injured As Drunk Woman Driver Leaves Trail Of Destruction In Dibrugarh

DIBRUGARH: A young woman believed to be under the influence of alcohol created a ruckus in upper Assam's Dibrugarh on Sunday evening.

The highly-intoxicated woman drove her white Hyundai i20, bearing registration number AS 19 E 4127 recklessly so much so that she caused multiple accidents in the city's bustling areas.

She started her driving rampage by crashing into several vehicles and pedestrians along the busy stretch on PN Road, continuing recklessly toward the under-construction flyover at Thana Chariali.