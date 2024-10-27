Assam Governor Attends 4th National Sanatan Conference In Guwahati

"India’s rich heritage and culture are deeply rooted in Sanatan values,” the Assam Governor said.

Referring to Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which regards the world as one family, the Governor said that India has been increasingly using this philosophy as its guiding principle to foster unity.

He also said that the institutions and the people across the country should embrace and promote the spiritual and cultural values to expedite India’s emergence as one of the global leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, he expressed his gratitude to Brahmarashtra Ekam Vishwa Mahasangh for organizing the national sanatan conference, which according to the Governor would help in propagating inherent values of the nation and strengthen its philosophical and cultural foundations.