Assam: Major Tragedy Averted As Engine Detaches From Running Train In Dibrugarh

DIBRUGARH: In a shocking incident, the engine of a moving train got detached in upper Assam‘s Dibrugarh on Tuesday evening.
According to reports, the engine of the Dibrugarh-Howrah Kamrup Express came off while the passenger train was in motion. This incident took place at Chaulkhowa, Dibrugarh at around 7.30 pm.
The detached engine traveled for some distance before coming to a halt, leaving the stranded coaches behind.
Fortunately, a major tragedy was averted as no casualties or loss of property was reported in the accident. However, chaos ensued as the panic-stricken passengers of the train feared for their lives.
An official privy to the matter assured that all the passengers travelling in the train were safe but added that the traffic was disrupted due to this incident.
It may be noted that the Howrah-bound Kamrup Express departed from Banipur railway station in Dibrugarh yesterday evening.
Railway officials were informed about this incident, following which, they arrived at the spot to take stock of the situation and ensure the safety of the passengers.
Meanwhile, earlier last month, the plight of the passengers of the ill-fated Kanchanjunga Express, which was met with a tragic accident near New Jalpaiguri leaving nine people dead and several others injured, came to an end when the undamaged coaches of the train finally reached its destination Sealdah station, an official of the Eastern Railway informed.
The fatal accident unfolded when a goods train rammed into the passenger train at Rangapani, about 10 kilometres from New Jalpaiguri station, on a rain-soaked morning in north Bengal.
The collision inflicted severe damage to at least four coaches in the rear of the train.
The hapless passengers, who suffered a traumatic experience due to this unfortunate accident, were provided with medical facilities, food and water at various stations, including Malda town and also at Sealdah during the journey, the official added.
