Assam: Major Tragedy Averted As Engine Detaches From Running Train In Dibrugarh

DIBRUGARH: In a shocking incident, the engine of a moving train got detached in upper Assam‘s Dibrugarh on Tuesday evening.

According to reports, the engine of the Dibrugarh-Howrah Kamrup Express came off while the passenger train was in motion. This incident took place at Chaulkhowa, Dibrugarh at around 7.30 pm.

The detached engine traveled for some distance before coming to a halt, leaving the stranded coaches behind.

Fortunately, a major tragedy was averted as no casualties or loss of property was reported in the accident. However, chaos ensued as the panic-stricken passengers of the train feared for their lives.