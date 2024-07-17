Assam: Security Forces Eliminate Three Terrorists in Cachar's Bhuban Hills Gunfight

GUWAHATI: Three terrorists were killed in a gunfight with Assam police in the Bhuban Hills area of Cachar on Tuesday night. Reports indicate that the incident occurred when the terrorists attacked Cachar police officials.

Of the three terrorists who were killed, two were from Cachar district in Assam, and one was from Manipur.

Reports state that Assam Police arrested three terrorists in Dhalai, Cachar district, on Tuesday evening. They also seized an AK-47 rifle from the terrorists.