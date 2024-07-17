Assam: Security Forces Eliminate Three Terrorists in Cachar's Bhuban Hills Gunfight

GUWAHATI: Three terrorists were killed in a gunfight with Assam police in the Bhuban Hills area of Cachar on Tuesday night. Reports indicate that the incident occurred when the terrorists attacked Cachar police officials.
Of the three terrorists who were killed, two were from Cachar district in Assam, and one was from Manipur.
Reports state that Assam Police arrested three terrorists in Dhalai, Cachar district, on Tuesday evening. They also seized an AK-47 rifle from the terrorists.
All three terrorists were taken to Bhuban Hills for an operation, where they engaged in a gunfight with the security forces.
According to reports, three police officers were also injured during the hour-long battle with the terrorists.
Earlier, at least 15 people were injured when a mob attacked Takam Mising Poring Kebang (TMPK) members at Uriumtola, Ghunasuti, under the jurisdiction of North Lakhimpur Police Station.
The event occurred on Sunday afternoon in Naharani hamlet, on the banks of the Subansiri River, when delegates from the local TMPK unit were mediating a dispute between two parties.
While the talks were going on, four TMPK leaders were badly injured when a group of armed people attacked them with sharp objects out of nowhere.
The remaining TMPK members fled safely by swimming in the river.
According to one injured victim, the attackers were Purandar Das, Kempa Das, Nripen Das, Ramen Das, Bapukan Das, and Leela Chutia, as well as others from Bor Chapori, who arrived in boats and attacked them when the TMPK leaders were discussing a family dispute between Diganta and Khireswar Nath.
Meanwhile, North Lakhimpur Police arrived on scene and began examining the event. No arrests have been made thus far, but tensions between the two communities continue to simmer.
ALSO WATCH: