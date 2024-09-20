Dibrugarh Court Extends Police Custody Of Bishal Phukan In Online Investment Scam
DIBRUGARH: In a significant turn of event, the Dibrugarh sessions judge's court has extended the police custody of fraudster Bishal Phukan by four days on September 20.
The court's decision came after the police sought a seven-day extension for further probe into his fraudulent activities.
A seven-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to uncover incriminating evidence into this case that has shaken the state of Assam to its core.
This move has been taken to address the growing concerns over the online investment scam involving Bishal Phukan.
According to reports, Sanjukta Parashar, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of CID Assam who is known for her expertise in dealing with complex investigations, will lead the SIT.
The investigating team will extensively focus on unraveling the massive scandal linked to Dibrugarh-based social media influencer Sumi Borah, who has been accused of luring investors into this fraudulent stock market scheme.
Several high-ranking officials, including the likes of Dibrugarh Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) (Crime) Sizal Agarwal, as well as three CID inspectors and two police superintendents are a part of this team.
Meanwhile, earlier this month, Sumi Borah, her husband Tarkik Borah, and brother-in-law Amlan Borah had been remanded to judicial custody by a Dibrugarh court in Assam. This comes after their police custody ended on Tuesday.
The court had placed them in judicial custody after the Dibrugarh police decided not to seek further remand. Sumi and Tarkik's lawyers did not take any time in filing bail petitions for them.
Notably, the scam involved attracting investors with an offer of "amazing returns" offering unusually high returns where most investors, taking huge loans or selling family heirlooms, sunk their money into this fraudulent scheme.
While Phukan first earned confidence by paying back small investments with interest, he reportedly stopped paying after people had committed larger sums, resulting in hundreds of people going into financial ruin.
