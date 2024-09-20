Dibrugarh Court Extends Police Custody Of Bishal Phukan In Online Investment Scam

DIBRUGARH: In a significant turn of event, the Dibrugarh sessions judge's court has extended the police custody of fraudster Bishal Phukan by four days on September 20.

The court's decision came after the police sought a seven-day extension for further probe into his fraudulent activities.

A seven-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to uncover incriminating evidence into this case that has shaken the state of Assam to its core.

This move has been taken to address the growing concerns over the online investment scam involving Bishal Phukan.