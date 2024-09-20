Guwahati: Armed Assailants Open Fire, Loot Cash In Paltan Bazar

GUWAHATI: A daylight robbery is reported to have taken place in Guwahati's bustling Paltan Bazar area on Friday, September 20.
The brazen armed robbery took place near the Vishwaratna Hotel on AT Road during broad daylight. As per reports, a local man identified as Iayaz Ali fell victim to this incident as armed assailants stole his cash and mobile phone.
Amidst the hustle and bustle of the city's commercial district, the robbers attempt to steal Ali's e-rickshaw went in vain as the miscreants did not succeed in stealing his three-wheeler vehicle.
Subsequently, the assailants opened fire before vanishing from the spot. Fortunately, no injuries or any untoward incident was reported due to the gunfire.
Ali, who has been left devastated by this harrowing ordeal, approached the Panbazar police station to file a complaint in this regard.
This horrific incident has sent shockwaves among the locals and businesses operating in the area and has also raised serious safety concerns.
This is a breaking story and more details are awaited.
Meanwhile, in a similar incident, three miscreants came on a bike and suddenly attacked Pintu Kumar Patel, the lone employee who was fulfilling his duty at the HP pump on GTB Road on Tuesday night and decamped with a cash amount of Rs. 40,200.
Swift action ensued as the culprits were arrested by the cops on the basis of an FIR and CCTV footage on Wednesday evening.
Officer-In-Charge of Dhubri Police Station (Sadar), Munna Pachai informed that the three miscreants were identified as Sanjib Das, Saddam Hussain, and Zakaria Sheikh, all residents of Dhubri area.
“Saddam Hussain hails from Chalakura Part-IV, Zakaria Sheikh from Bhashanir Char area, and Sanjib Das from Jogomaya ghat locality of Dhubri town. They were produced before the court wherein they were granted two days police remand and now police is interrogating and examining their past criminal records. Stolen money is yet to be recovered from the them,” Pachai further informed.