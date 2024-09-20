Guwahati: Armed Assailants Open Fire, Loot Cash In Paltan Bazar

GUWAHATI: A daylight robbery is reported to have taken place in Guwahati's bustling Paltan Bazar area on Friday, September 20.

The brazen armed robbery took place near the Vishwaratna Hotel on AT Road during broad daylight. As per reports, a local man identified as Iayaz Ali fell victim to this incident as armed assailants stole his cash and mobile phone.

Amidst the hustle and bustle of the city's commercial district, the robbers attempt to steal Ali's e-rickshaw went in vain as the miscreants did not succeed in stealing his three-wheeler vehicle.

Subsequently, the assailants opened fire before vanishing from the spot. Fortunately, no injuries or any untoward incident was reported due to the gunfire.