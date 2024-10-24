Dibrugarh Gears Up To Host U-13 National-Level Badminton Tournament For The First Time

DIBRUGARH: The All India Sub-Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament 2024 (U-13 Boys and Girls) is set to be held in Dibrugarh from October 25 to 30 for the first time.

The Dibrugarh District Sports Association (DDSA) is organizing this prestigious event under the aegis of the Assam Badminton Association (ABA) and Badminton Association of India (BAI).

The tournament will be played at Dibrugarh’s Multipurpose Indoor Stadium. The qualifying rounds is slated to take place on October 25 and 26 while the main draw matches are scheduled to be played from October 27 to 30.