Dibrugarh Gears Up To Host U-13 National-Level Badminton Tournament For The First Time

DIBRUGARH: The All India Sub-Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament 2024 (U-13 Boys and Girls) is set to be held in Dibrugarh from October 25 to 30 for the first time.
The Dibrugarh District Sports Association (DDSA) is organizing this prestigious event under the aegis of the Assam Badminton Association (ABA) and Badminton Association of India (BAI).
The tournament will be played at Dibrugarh’s Multipurpose Indoor Stadium. The qualifying rounds is slated to take place on October 25 and 26 while the main draw matches are scheduled to be played from October 27 to 30.
As many as 354 young players representing 26 states of the country will take part in the event, making the tournament one of the most anticipated events for the sub-junior badminton players.
The states participating in the tournament include Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.
The other states competing in this event include Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Puducherry and Bihar.
The top players will receive a total prize money of Rs. 3 lakh.
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will inaugurate the tournament in the presence of other prominent dignitaries, including MPs Rameswar Teli and Pradan Baruah.
