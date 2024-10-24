Assam State Karate Championship begins at Karbi Anglong

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam State Karate Championship got under way at Diphu on Wednesday. The competition, organized by the Karbi Anglong Sports Association in collaboration with the All Assam Karate Association, was inaugurated by Tuliram Ronghang, Chief Executive Member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council. The ceremony was also attended by Nandita Gorlosa, the Sports and Youth Welfare Minister of Assam.

The 5-day tournament features around 3,000 participants from 34 districts, competing across sub-junior, cadet, junior, and senior categories.

