Dibrugarh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Lurinjyoti Gogoi, AJP’s Contender

Candidate Portfolio of Shri Lurin Jyoti Gogoi

A resident of Tinsukia’s Laipuli Morankari, Shri Lurin Jyoti Gogoi, aged 45, is the son of Shri Prabin Gogoi. He is a candidate of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), contesting from the Dibrugarh Parliamentary constituency in Assam for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election. He is currently self employed in the agriculture sector.

Political Career of Lurinjyoti Gogoi: Lurinjyoti Gogoi emerges as a distinguished leader in Assam's political arena, holding the pivotal position of co-founder and president of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP).

His political career began as a student leader, where he served as the General Secretary of the All Assam Students Union (AASU). He played a key role in the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in Assam before formally joining the AJP.

Under his guidance, the AJP was established in September 2020, and he stepped into the electoral fray for the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Duliajan Constituency.

Gogoi's political philosophy is deeply anchored in regionalism, with a focus on championing the interests and ambitions of the Assamese people. His unwavering advocacy for regional rights has significantly shaped the political landscape of Assam.