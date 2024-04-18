Dibrugarh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Lurinjyoti Gogoi, AJP’s Contender

Candidate Portfolio of Shri Lurin Jyoti Gogoi
A resident of Tinsukia’s Laipuli Morankari, Shri Lurin Jyoti Gogoi, aged 45, is the son of Shri Prabin Gogoi. He is a candidate of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), contesting from the Dibrugarh Parliamentary constituency in Assam for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election. He is currently self employed in the agriculture sector.
Political Career of Lurinjyoti Gogoi: Lurinjyoti Gogoi emerges as a distinguished leader in Assam's political arena, holding the pivotal position of co-founder and president of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP).
His political career began as a student leader, where he served as the General Secretary of the All Assam Students Union (AASU). He played a key role in the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in Assam before formally joining the AJP.
Under his guidance, the AJP was established in September 2020, and he stepped into the electoral fray for the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Duliajan Constituency.
Gogoi's political philosophy is deeply anchored in regionalism, with a focus on championing the interests and ambitions of the Assamese people. His unwavering advocacy for regional rights has significantly shaped the political landscape of Assam.
Educational Qualifications of Lurinjyoti Gogoi: He earned a Master’s degree in Science (Mathematics) in 2004 from Dibrugarh University.
Criminal Cases of Lurinjyoti Gogoi: Lurinjyoti Gogoi has not been convicted of any criminal offense, nor does he have any pending criminal cases against him.
Assets of Lurinjyoti Gogoi:
Movable Assets: According to the affidavit, Lurinjyoti Gogoi has reported that his movable assets amount to Rs. 25,11,472.
Immovable Assets: In the affidavit, Lurinjyoti Gogoi has stated that the value of his immovable assets is Rs. 9,20,000.
Community Engagement and Outreach: Lurinjyoti Gogoi's community work with the AJP focuses on local concerns and the Assamese community's welfare.
Key initiatives include enhancing infrastructure, healthcare, and power to improve living standards. He's also working on the Assam Accord implementation, cultural preservation, and tackling issues like farmer welfare and youth unemployment.
His dedication is shown through his active grassroots participation and commitment to regional development.
Noteworthy Projects: Lurinjyoti Gogoi of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has been proactively engaged in several developmental projects to uplift the living standards in Assam.
His initiatives include addressing the critical state of the Digboi-Pengeri-Bordumsa road to improve regional connectivity, the enhancement of healthcare and power facilities to better resident life quality, and the stabilization of the state's economy with a focus on timely completion of vital infrastructure like flyovers.
Additionally, he is dedicated to the cultural preservation of Assam through the implementation of the Assam Accord, ensuring the protection of its rich and diverse heritage.
