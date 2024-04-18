Jorhat Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Gaurav Gogoi, INC’s Contender

Candidate Portfolio of Shri Gaurav Gogoi
A resident of Jorhat’s Nazir Ali, Shri Gaurav Gogoi, aged 41, is the son of former Assam CM Late Tarun Gogoi. He is a candidate of the Indian National Congress (INC), contesting from the Jorhat Parliamentary constituency in Assam for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election. Gogoi is an active politician who has held several dignified posts previously, including MP for Kaliabor Constituency.
Political Career of Gaurav Gogoi: Gaurav Gogoi is a distinguished member of the Indian political landscape, associated with the Indian National Congress (INC). Since August 2020, he has fulfilled the role of Deputy Leader of the INC in the Lok Sabha. He has been the elected representative for the Kaliabor constituency in the Lok Sabha since May 2014.
He ventured into politics by joining the Congress Party in 2013 and secured his first electoral victory in the Kaliabor seat in 2014, winning by a margin of over 93,000 votes, against Mrinal Kumar Saikia of BJP.
Gaurav Gogoi holds membership in several key parliamentary committees, including the Standing Committee on Finance and the Joint Committee on the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2021.
He also contributes to the Committee on Government Assurances and was part of the Joint Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019.
Within his party, the Indian National Congress (INC), he has held significant roles as the in-charge for regions such as West Bengal, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Manipur, and Sikkim, and is a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC).
In his prior term in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi served on important committees including the Committee on Railways, the Standing Committee on Defence, and the Consultative Committee on Communications and Information Technology. These roles allowed him to influence policy and decision-making in critical areas of governance.
In 2015, the World Economic Forum honoured him with the distinction of Young Global Leader.
On August 8, 2023, Gaurav Gogoi spearheaded a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He challenged the government with three pointed questions regarding its silence and inaction on the violence in Manipur, questioning the absence of the Prime Minister's visit to the state, the delayed response, and the retention of the Chief Minister despite the unrest.
Gogoi underscored the opposition's stance, under the I.N.D.I.A alliance, to initiate the no-confidence motion due to PM Modi's reluctance to address the Manipur situation in Parliament.
Educational Qualifications of Gaurav Gogoi: His highest educational qualifications include a Master’s degree in Public Administration from Robert F. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service, New York University, in 2010.
Additionally, he holds a B. Tech degree in Electronic Engineering from Bharath Vidyapeeth College of Engineering, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, 2004.
Criminal Cases of Gaurav Gogoi: Gaurav Gogoi has not been convicted of any criminal offense; however, he has a pending criminal case.
FIR against Gaurav Gogoi: On January 23, 2024, during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' event organized by the Indian National Congress (INC) in Guwahati, a First Information Report (FIR No. 55/24) was registered at the Basistha police station in Kamrup(M).
The FIR cited multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 120(b)/ 143/147/283/353/332/333/188 and 427.
Additionally, Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984, was invoked, highlighting the serious nature of the offenses which included disobedience to legal orders, violation of permission conditions, and obstruction and assault on government servants during the course of their duties.
Assets of Gaurav Gogoi:
Movable Assets: According to the affidavit, Gaurav Gogoi has reported that his movable assets amount to Rs. 38,30,796.62/-
Immovable Assets: In the affidavit, Gaurav Gogoi has stated that the value of his immovable assets is approx. Rs. 2,25,00,000.
Community Engagement and Outreach
Gogoi has emphasized his dedication to advocating for the dreams and ambitions of the youth, women, marginalized groups, and farmers.
He has a diverse international experience, having worked as a Policy Aide at the Permanent Mission of India to the UN in New York. He has volunteered for projects across Cambodia, Palestine, and the US.
His participation in global forums includes the South Asian Parliamentarians Platform for Children in Sri Lanka and the UN Women conference for Gender Equality and Women Empowerment in Norway.
Noteworthy Projects: Gaurav Gogoi chairs the Parliamentarians’ Group for Children, focusing on children's rights and welfare. He also spearheads initiatives to enhance Indian parliamentarians' involvement with critical foreign policy issues and is an active environmental advocate, leading the Members of Parliament Group for Clean Air.
ALSO READ: Jorhat Lok Sabha Constituency 2024 - Know Your Candidates, Voting Date, Last Election Results
ALSO WATCH: