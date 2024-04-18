Jorhat Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Gaurav Gogoi, INC’s Contender

Candidate Portfolio of Shri Gaurav Gogoi

A resident of Jorhat’s Nazir Ali, Shri Gaurav Gogoi, aged 41, is the son of former Assam CM Late Tarun Gogoi. He is a candidate of the Indian National Congress (INC), contesting from the Jorhat Parliamentary constituency in Assam for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election. Gogoi is an active politician who has held several dignified posts previously, including MP for Kaliabor Constituency.

Political Career of Gaurav Gogoi: Gaurav Gogoi is a distinguished member of the Indian political landscape, associated with the Indian National Congress (INC). Since August 2020, he has fulfilled the role of Deputy Leader of the INC in the Lok Sabha. He has been the elected representative for the Kaliabor constituency in the Lok Sabha since May 2014.

He ventured into politics by joining the Congress Party in 2013 and secured his first electoral victory in the Kaliabor seat in 2014, winning by a margin of over 93,000 votes, against Mrinal Kumar Saikia of BJP.