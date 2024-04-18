Dibrugarh Lok Sabha Elections 2024 : Know Your Candidate Sarbananda Sonowal, BJP’s Contender

Candidate Portfolio of Sarbananda Sonowal:
A resident of Dibrugarh’s Lakhi Nagar, former Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, aged 62, is the son of late Jibeswar Sonowal. He is a candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), contesting from the Dibrugarh Parliamentary constituency in Assam for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election.
Currently, he is holding the post of Union Minister in Govt of India. His candidacy is marked by his extensive political experience and commitment to serving the people of Assam.
Political Career of Sarbananda Sonowal: Sarbananda Sonowal’s political career has been diverse and impactful, especially in the context of Assam’s development. His career began with a strong foundation in student politics as the President of the All Assam Students Union (AASU) from 1992 to 1999. This early involvement set the stage for his subsequent political trajectory.
Transitioning to mainstream politics, Sonowal joined the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and was elected as the MLA from the Moran constituency in 2001. His shift to national politics was marked by his election as a Member of Parliament representing the Dibrugarh constituency in 2004.
In a significant political move, Sonowal joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2011 and was elected as the MP of the Lakhimpur constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.
Sonowal’s leadership qualities were further recognized when he served as the Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs during Narendra Modi’s first term as Prime Minister. His most notable role came in 2016 when he was elected as the Chief Minister of Assam, representing the Majuli constituency.
As of the last update in 2021, Sonowal holds the positions of Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and Minister of AYUSH, and is a member of the Rajya Sabha representing Assam.
He is widely recognized as an energetic and influential young leader and has earned the moniker 'Jatiya Nayak of Assam' from AASU, the state's most established student organization.
Educational Qualifications of Sarbananda Sonowal: In 1996, Sarbananda Sonowal earned a Bachelor's degree in Communication and Journalism from Gauhati University and a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from G. U. Law College, Gauhati University, in Assam.
Criminal Cases of Sarbananda Sonowal: Sarbananda Sonowal has not been convicted of any criminal offense, nor does he have any pending criminal cases against him.
Assets of Sarbananda Sonowal
Movable Assets: According to the affidavit, Sarbananda Sonowal has reported that his movable assets amount to Rs. 1,64,65,258.
Immovable Assets: In the affidavit, Sarbananda Sonowal has stated that the value of his immovable assets is Rs. 3,11,20,000.
Sonowal has declared liabilities amounting to Rs. 25,78,370.
Community Engagement and Outreach: Sarbananda Sonowal has been a proactive figure in community engagement and outreach, particularly during election campaigns, where he focuses on connecting with the populace and their needs. His advocacy for infrastructure and public service mirrors his dedication to Assam's welfare.
Notably, he supported BJP candidate Pradan Baruah in the Lok Sabha elections, underscoring the party's development initiatives. Beyond campaigning, Sonowal encourages youth involvement in education and sports, aiming to foster responsible citizenship for national advancement.
Noteworthy Projects: Sarbananda Sonowal has actively contributed to the development of the Northeast region with a focus on waterways and Ayush. Key initiatives include:
1. Inland Waterways Development: Completion of projects valued at Rs. 275 crores by January 2024.
2. Jetties and Terminals: Directed the completion and renovation of multiple jetties, including a permanent jetty at Sonamura.
3. Passenger-cum-Cargo Terminal: Inaugurated a terminal at Bogibeel to enhance trade and commerce.
4. Ayush Projects: Over Rs. 286 crores in projects underway, with significant launches planned in Assam.
These efforts are aimed at boosting the region's economic potential through improved infrastructure and health initiatives.
