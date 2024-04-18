Dibrugarh Lok Sabha Elections 2024 : Know Your Candidate Sarbananda Sonowal, BJP’s Contender

Candidate Portfolio of Sarbananda Sonowal:

A resident of Dibrugarh’s Lakhi Nagar, former Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, aged 62, is the son of late Jibeswar Sonowal. He is a candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), contesting from the Dibrugarh Parliamentary constituency in Assam for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election.

Currently, he is holding the post of Union Minister in Govt of India. His candidacy is marked by his extensive political experience and commitment to serving the people of Assam.

Political Career of Sarbananda Sonowal: Sarbananda Sonowal’s political career has been diverse and impactful, especially in the context of Assam’s development. His career began with a strong foundation in student politics as the President of the All Assam Students Union (AASU) from 1992 to 1999. This early involvement set the stage for his subsequent political trajectory.

Transitioning to mainstream politics, Sonowal joined the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and was elected as the MLA from the Moran constituency in 2001. His shift to national politics was marked by his election as a Member of Parliament representing the Dibrugarh constituency in 2004.

In a significant political move, Sonowal joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2011 and was elected as the MP of the Lakhimpur constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.