Indigo Introduces Dibrugarh To Bengaluru Flights Via Agartala For Three Days A Week

DIBRUGARH: In a significant announcement, low-cost carrier Indigo has decided to introduce flight services from Upper Assam's Dibrugarh to Bengaluru via Agartala.

The airline will commence its flight operations along this route from today and will operate its aircraft three days a week, on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

With flight numbers 6e 524 (Bengaluru-Dibrugarh) and 6e 525 (Dibrugarh-Bengaluru), Indigo will deploy its fleet of Airbus A320 neo aircraft to cover this route.

The decision to launch flight services along this route will be beneficial for travelers from Assam and the surrounding regions as it will provide easier access to Bangalore, a major hub for business, education, and tourism. The Agartala stopover will also cater to passengers traveling to and from Tripura.