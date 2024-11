STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Based on a complaint received from a victim, a team from Cyber Police Station arrested an individual named Tanu Teron (33) of Birkuchi for impersonating as the victim on several social media platforms with fake accounts. He is accused of misusing the fake accounts to upload objectionable videos and pictures.

