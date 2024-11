STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) from Basistha Police Station and Crime Branch conducted an operation at near Khanapara Flyover and apprehended two peddlers named Sunita Basumatary (20) of Saukuchi and Punam Hazarika (23) of Khanapara.

