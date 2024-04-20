1 killed, 8 injured in accident near Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a very sad development, one person was killed and several school students were injured in a major accident near the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati. The victim who died in the incident was identified as Bhaskar Kumar, while four young children were said to be among the eight injured in the accident.

According to sources, the vehicle bearing registration number 21 BH 5027 A bearing Indian Air Force insignia was involved in a head-on collision with the vehicle bearing registration number AS 01 BB 2102. The incident led to the death of the driver and injuries to the students and teachers of a private school located near the airport. It was mentioned that the vehicle bearing registration number 21 BH 5027 A fled the location soon after the accident.

Also Read: Assam: Tragic Road Accident Claims Four Lives in Gauripur, Dhubri (sentinelassam.com)