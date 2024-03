Staff Reporter

Guwahati: One of the newly introduced electric buses met with an accident in Khanapara, Guwahati, on Tuesday. The incident involved the electric bus bearing registration number AS 20 2558 hitting the parked autorickshaw bearing registration number AS 25 DC 2479. The incident led to the death of Hitesh Kalita, the driver of the autorickshaw.

