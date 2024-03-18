Guwahati: Disastrous Accident Thwarted After Collision Between 2 Ferries

GUWAHATI: A major tragedy was avoided after a ferry with passengers on board lost control and subsequently collided with another ferry at Guwahati-North Guwahati ferry ghat on Monday.
Everyone present in the scene breathed a huge sigh of relief as this crash did not lead to a major accident. In the worst case scenario, it could have easily resulted in many casualties.
Fortunately, nothing of that sort occurred and no lives were lost in this horrifying incident.
Reports revealed that MV Kameng, which contained around 200 passengers, lost control, after which, it crashed into the other ferry going by the name of MV Manikarneswar at the Majgaon ferry ghat on the north bank.
The accident unfolded when the ferry had left the Majgaon ghat and was heading towards the Guwahati ghat across the Brahmaputra River.
Besides the passengers onboard, the ferry also contained around 50 two-wheelers during the time of the incident.
Although a disastrous accident was thwarted, tensions erupted at the ferry ghat as the furious passengers onboard pointed fingers at the management, leveling serious allegations that someone else was in-charge of the ferry in absence of the original driver.
The passengers alleged that the accident, which could easily have been worse, occurred due to inexperience in steering the ferry.
Meanwhile, in a heart-wrenching incident that took place earlier this year, a picnic at Ranighat on the Hakua River took a tragic turn, claiming the life of 36-year-old Hariprasad Sharma from the Chungapata village of Dangtol in Bongaigaon.
The victim, part of a 12-member group celebrating Republic Day, met his untimely demise after going for a swim in the forbidden waters.
The ill-fated day began with the group's decision to visit Ranighat for a picnic, despite the location being closed to the public due to past accidents. Remarkably, a local organization facilitated the outing, disregarding the safety concerns associated with the area.
Hariprasad Sharma, immersed in the festivities, ventured into the Hakua River for a swim in the afternoon. Tragedy struck as he went missing, prompting his companions to launch a rescue effort.
With the help of his fellow picnickers, Hariprasad was pulled from the river and rushed to the Bijni Bhetagaon community hospital. Despite their best efforts, the attending doctor declared him dead upon arrival.
