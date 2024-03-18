Guwahati: Disastrous Accident Thwarted After Collision Between 2 Ferries

GUWAHATI: A major tragedy was avoided after a ferry with passengers on board lost control and subsequently collided with another ferry at Guwahati-North Guwahati ferry ghat on Monday.

Everyone present in the scene breathed a huge sigh of relief as this crash did not lead to a major accident. In the worst case scenario, it could have easily resulted in many casualties.

Fortunately, nothing of that sort occurred and no lives were lost in this horrifying incident.

Reports revealed that MV Kameng, which contained around 200 passengers, lost control, after which, it crashed into the other ferry going by the name of MV Manikarneswar at the Majgaon ferry ghat on the north bank.