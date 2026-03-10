10,000 Assam Primary TET Teachers Demand Resolution of Long-Pending Benefits, Cite Broken Assurances

Around 10,000 primary TET-qualified teachers working under the Samagra Shiksha scheme in Assam have expressed deep frustration over what they describe as years of administrative neglect, with their representative body now urging Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to intervene directly and resolve a long list of pending welfare issues.
The Sadou Asom Prathamik TET Uttirna Shikshak Samaj (SAPTUSS) raised the concerns at a media interaction, with president Trailokya Deka and general secretary Kulajit Thakuria outlining a trail of unmet promises and delayed implementation stretching back years.
The teachers were appointed under the Sarba Shiksha Abhiyan (now Samagra Shiksha) in accordance with the Right to Education Act, 2009, to strengthen Assam's primary education system. They have been receiving salaries at par with regular teachers under the revised pay structure since 2013.
A Governor-approved directive in 2020 further assured them of benefits equivalent to those of regular government employees, along with job security up to the age of 60. However, SAPTUSS alleged that several of these promised benefits remain unimplemented in practice.
The teachers subsequently approached the courts seeking regularisation with salary protection, and several related matters remain under consideration within the Samagra Shiksha framework.
SAPTUSS said that on November 12, 2025, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu held an official meeting with a 30-member delegation of the association. During the discussion, the minister reportedly assured that long-pending issues would be resolved within one month.
The issues discussed included correction of anomalies in the pay structure, implementation of Modified Assured Career Progression Scheme (MACPS) time-scale benefits, access to the Chief Minister Lokseva Arogya Yojana, zero-cost insurance coverage, and loan facilities under the Apun Ghar and Apun Bahan schemes.
Nearly four months have passed since that assurance, and SAPTUSS said the department has taken no effective steps to address any of these concerns.
Expressing disappointment at what they described as prolonged bureaucratic neglect, SAPTUSS said it is particularly disheartening that teachers actively working to strengthen Assam's primary education system continue to be overlooked at a time when the government claims rapid development across the state.
The association has now directly appealed to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to personally intervene and ensure the immediate resolution of the pending issues.