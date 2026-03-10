10,000 Assam Primary TET Teachers Demand Resolution of Long-Pending Benefits, Cite Broken Assurances

The teachers were appointed under the Sarba Shiksha Abhiyan (now Samagra Shiksha) in accordance with the Right to Education Act, 2009, to strengthen Assam's primary education system. They have been receiving salaries at par with regular teachers under the revised pay structure since 2013.

A Governor-approved directive in 2020 further assured them of benefits equivalent to those of regular government employees, along with job security up to the age of 60. However, SAPTUSS alleged that several of these promised benefits remain unimplemented in practice.

The teachers subsequently approached the courts seeking regularisation with salary protection, and several related matters remain under consideration within the Samagra Shiksha framework.