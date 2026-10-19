109th Anglo-Kuki War Commemoration observed in Guwahati

A CORRESPONDENT

GUWAHATI: The 109th commemoration of the Anglo-Kuki War of 1917–1919 was observed befittingly at Six Mile, East Radhanagar, Guwahati, under the aegis of the Kuki Welfare Association (KWA). The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation from members of the Kuki community residing in Guwahati and its adjoining areas, including distinguished personalities from various walks of life, senior bureaucrats, businesspersons, entrepreneurs, academicians, students and community leaders.

The programme began with a welcome address by Pu. Seitinmang Kipgen, president of KWA, who warmly welcomed the guests, delegates and resource persons. Highlighting the significance of the observance, he emphasised the importance of remembering the courage, sacrifices and historical legacy of Kuki forefathers. This was followed by an invocation prayer led by Rev. Daniel Mimin, pastor of Kuki Worship Service (KWS). The distinguished guests, delegates and resource persons were felicitated with traditional mufflers as a mark of respect and honour.

The programme was moderated by Dr. Ngamjahao Kipgen, a professor at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, who elaborated on the purpose and historical significance of commemorating the Anglo-Kuki War.

The first resource person, Dr. D. L. Haokip, associate professor in the Department of History at Gauhati University, presented a scholarly paper titled “Revisiting Hill-Valley Relations in South and Southeast Asia.” His presentation offered valuable historical insights into hill-valley relations in South and Southeast Asia, particularly in the context of the historical presence and geographical spread of the Kuki people.

Adding cultural vibrancy to the occasion, local artists Victoria Lunkim and Rutte Haokip enthralled the gathering with melodious and powerful songs celebrating love for their ancestral homeland and its people. Their performances added an emotional and cultural dimension to the commemoration.

The second resource person, Dr. Lamkholal Doungel, associate professor at DHSK College (Autonomous), Dibrugarh, delivered an insightful and inspiring talk titled “From Sword to Pen: The Need for Kuki Unity, Knowledge and Collective Wisdom in the Present Crisis.” Drawing inspiration from the courage and sacrifices of Kuki ancestors during the Anglo-Kuki War, Dr. Doungel emphasised the need for the present generation to transform historical courage into intellectual strength through unity, education, research and collective wisdom. He underscored the importance of overcoming internal divisions, strengthening community institutions and nurturing responsible leadership to address contemporary challenges. He also called for a renewed commitment to knowledge, constructive dialogue and cooperation as essential instruments for safeguarding the community’s dignity, identity and future.

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