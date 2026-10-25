10th Chalachitram National Film Festival Celebrates Heritage and Cinema in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The 10th Chalachitram National Film Festival (CNFF) opened at Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio in Kahilipara on Saturday, bringing together filmmakers, critics and cinema enthusiasts for a two-day celebration of films exploring culture, heritage and nationalism.

Organised by Chalachitram, a subsidiary of Vishwa Samvad Kendra-Assam, the festival is being held on October 24 and 25 under the theme 'Our Heritage, Our Pride'. National Award-winning filmmaker Dr Santwana Bardoloi inaugurated the event.

The inaugural screening featured Japanese short film 'Kintsugi', directed by Noomen Noomen. The film explored unresolved grief and childhood trauma through the story of a Japanese salaryman who came to terms with death and found peace.

The festival is showcasing 44 films across competitive and non-competitive sections. A preview committee comprising award-winning director Jhulan Krishna Mahanta, filmmaker Bibhu Dutta, cinematographer Hiten Thakuria, sound engineer Dipak Dutta and singer Babita Sharma selected the entries. A jury of artistes, critics and filmmakers will select winners in eight categories, with trophies, certificates and cash prizes to be presented.

A special screening of 'Bhupen da Uncut', directed by Bobbeeta Sharma, will pay tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika during his birth centenary year. A souvenir titled Chalachitram, edited by senior cine journalist Hemchandra Doley, is also scheduled for release.

As part of its outreach programme, the organisers held screenings at Nirmal Haloi College in Patacharkuchi and Nalbari College ahead of the festival, allowing students to watch award-winning short features and documentaries from the previous edition.

The festival will conclude on Sunday afternoon with a valedictory function attended by state Cabinet minister Nilima Devi and other dignitaries. Uzbek filmmaker Asadbek Akmal Ogli's short feature 'Present' will be screened as the closing film. It follows young cancer patients who find temporary relief through an encounter with a clown, inspiring one of them to become a physician.

Vishwa Samvad Kendra-Assam secretary Kishor Shivam, CNFF president Nava Thakuria and secretary Bhagawat Pritam said the festival aimed to encourage emerging filmmakers and promote cinema as a medium for social change, the empowerment of underprivileged communities and patriotism.