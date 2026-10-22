10th Chalachitram National Film Festival to Kick Off This Saturday in Guwahati

The highly anticipated 10th Chalachitram National Film Festival (CNFF-2026) is officially set to commence this Saturday, October 24, at the Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio complex in Kahilipara, Guwahati. The two-day annual gala will bring together a vibrant mix of film buffs, cine critics, and directors from across eastern India.

Organised by Chalachitram, a subsidiary of Vishwa Samvad Kendra-Assam, the milestone edition is built around the central theme, 'Our Heritage, Our Pride'. The festival is meticulously curated to foster a spirit of nationalism while paying homage to Bharat’s thousands-year-old civilization, culture, and rich heritage.

According to organizers, the event will unfold a diverse package of over 45 selected short films and documentaries. National award-winning Assamese film director Dr. Santwana Bardoloi will formally inaugurate the film festival on Saturday morning.

"CNFF continues to provide a dignified space for short features that celebrate our indigenous traditions, arts, and community memories," stated the festival's executive committee. Outstanding cinematic entries will be honoured with trophies, certificates, and cash prizes during the closing ceremonies.