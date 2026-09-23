Guwahati

12 detained in Guwahati for open liquor consumption

Police detain 12 people for allegedly drinking liquor in public in Adinguri and seize a car allegedly converted into a mobile bar.
Detained
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STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police detained 12 persons for allegedly consuming liquor openly in a public place during intensive patrolling in the Adinguri area.

According to police, the team also found a car allegedly converted into a mobile bar. The 12 persons and the vehicle were brought to Jalukbari Police Station for necessary legal action.

Police warned people against consuming liquor in public places and urged them to act responsibly.

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Jalukbari Police Station
consuming liquor
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