Guwahati: Three arrested in chain-snatching, gold loan case

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Paltan Bazar Police arrested three persons, including alleged chain-snatcher Birul Hussain, in connection with the alleged theft of a gold chain from a woman in Rehabari and its subsequent use to obtain a gold loan. According to police, Birul allegedly snatched the chain from the woman on Monday morning and fled. The victim later lodged an FIR at Paltan Bazar Police Station. Police examined CCTV footage and arrested Birul from South Sarania.

During interrogation, Birul allegedly told police that he had deposited the stolen chain with a finance company in Dharapur and obtained a gold loan against it. Police subsequently recovered the chain from the company based on his alleged statement.

Police then arrested jeweller Raijuddin from Hajo for allegedly purchasing stolen gold articles. They also raided the Hajo residence of Birul's sister and arrested his brother-in-law Nur Mohammad for his alleged involvement in the theft. Several gold ornaments and a stolen scooter allegedly used in the crimes were recovered.

Police said several chain-snatching cases had been registered against Birul at different police stations in Guwahati and claimed that he had been jailed around 12 times.

A similar case was reported in July when accused Hiren Barua allegedly snatched a 14-gram gold chain from a woman near Dinesh Goswami flyover in Bharalumukh and allegedly pledged it at a Central Bank of India branch in Kumarpara for a loan of around Rs 85,000. Police subsequently arrested Barua. Following the latest case, police have intensified their operation against alleged chain-snatching gangs in Guwahati.

Also Read: Girijananda Chowdhury University conducts cyber law awareness programmes in city schools