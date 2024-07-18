12-year-old boy dies by drowning in Dharapur locality of Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a heartbreaking development, a 12-year-old boy died tragically as he drowned in a pond. The incident took place in the Dharapur locality of the city on Wednesday.

The minor was identified as Arif Ali, and it was mentioned that he drowned while taking a bath in a pool with his friends. The victim is said to have resided with his parents in a rented apartment in Dharapur.

Local police and an SDRF team rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident. The SDRF team soon recovered the body of the minor from the pond. The body was later sent to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem procedures.

