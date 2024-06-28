Assam: Youth Drowns in the Diring River After Being Washed Away

Biswanath: In a heartbreaking development, a young boy was washed away by the flood waters of the Dirang River and his dead body was later recovered by State Disaster Response Force personnel.

A young man named Dibang Sabar was washed away by floodwaters of the Diring River in Biswanath on Thursday night. Local residents continued their search for the missing person in Diring River since the morning of Friday in the river. It was mentioned that the personnel from the State Disaster Response Force turned up at the location later.

It may be recalled that the water level of the Diring River surged in the border areas of Biswanath, affecting the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border area, due to a sudden increase in water released from the Arunachal Pradesh side on Thursday evening. The family had informed Balisang Police Station about the incident in the morning. Meanwhile, local residents have initiated a search operation in the Diring River to find the missing person. The missing youth was said to be a resident of Line number 4 of Diring Tea Estate.

Later the State Disaster Response Force team successfully recovered the body of Dibang Sabar, who was swept away by floodwaters in the Diring River in Biswanath. The body of the youth was recovered after a long search operation in the Diring River by both locals and the SDRF team.

