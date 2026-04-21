120mm Rainfall Floods Guwahati; Chief Secretary Orders Round-the-Clock Response

A sudden and intense cloudburst-like rainfall event dumped approximately 120mm of rain across several locations in Guwahati within just a few hours on Monday, triggering widespread waterlogging, traffic disruption, and significant public inconvenience across the city.

The rainfall intensity was notably severe — exceeding the 120mm that was recorded over a full 24-hour period on May 31, 2025, compressing what would normally be a day's worth of rain into a matter of hours.

Chief Secretary Dr Ravi Kota convened a comprehensive review of the situation and issued directions to multiple agencies to strengthen the city's response and preparedness for the remainder of the season.

Weather Agencies Told to Issue Advance Alerts

The India Meteorological Department, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, and the District Disaster Management Authority have been directed to ensure timely and advance weather forecasts and advisories are issued — giving residents enough warning to take precautions and plan their movement.

City police have also been asked to issue advance traffic advisories to help manage road disruptions during heavy rainfall events.

Also Read: Guwahati Waterlogging: 50 Rescued, Situation Improves