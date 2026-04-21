120mm Rainfall Floods Guwahati; Chief Secretary Orders Round-the-Clock Response

A sudden and intense cloudburst-like rainfall event dumped approximately 120mm of rain across several locations in Guwahati within just a few hours on Monday, triggering widespread waterlogging, traffic disruption, and significant public inconvenience across the city.
The rainfall intensity was notably severe — exceeding the 120mm that was recorded over a full 24-hour period on May 31, 2025, compressing what would normally be a day's worth of rain into a matter of hours.
Chief Secretary Dr Ravi Kota convened a comprehensive review of the situation and issued directions to multiple agencies to strengthen the city's response and preparedness for the remainder of the season.
The India Meteorological Department, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, and the District Disaster Management Authority have been directed to ensure timely and advance weather forecasts and advisories are issued — giving residents enough warning to take precautions and plan their movement.
City police have also been asked to issue advance traffic advisories to help manage road disruptions during heavy rainfall events.
Also Read: Guwahati Waterlogging: 50 Rescued, Situation Improves
The National Highways Authority of India has been instructed to ensure that concessionaires remain available around the clock to clear cross-drainage culverts, operate pumps, and remove silt following waterlogging.
Key stretches identified for priority attention include Tetelia-Jalukbari, Excel Care-Gorchuk, Koinadhara-Tripura Road, and Jorabat-Khanapara.
The Guwahati Municipal Corporation, Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority, and the Water Resources Department have been directed to maintain round-the-clock operational readiness to tackle waterlogging in chronically vulnerable localities — including Anil Nagar, Navin Nagar, and Rukmini Nagar.
The Public Works Department has been tasked with ensuring thorough desiltation of drains across the city, with particular focus on GS Road near Bhangagarh. Strict directions have been issued for immediate, time-bound dredging, desiltation, and cleaning of all drainage channels, with accountability for any lapses in maintenance or response.
In connection with a separate incident in Maligaon where a life was lost, the District Commissioner has been directed to institute a magisterial inquiry to determine responsibility.
The Chief Secretary made clear that incidents resulting in loss of life due to preventable causes were unacceptable and would be dealt with firmly.
Amid the widespread disruption, one area stood out for its rapid recovery. Waterlogging near Jorabat was cleared quickly, attributed to prior dredging work and drainage improvements toward Byrnihat — a result the Chief Secretary cited as evidence of what sustained desiltation efforts can achieve.
With heavy rainfall expected to continue through the season, residents in landslide-prone hilly areas have been urged to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.
The District Administration has been directed to maintain heightened vigilance in vulnerable areas and ensure coordinated response, mitigation, and relief measures — particularly given the landslides that occurred in the city last year.
All departments and agencies are currently operating in round-the-clock coordination mode, with the situation reported to have improved in several areas while targeted interventions continue in the remaining affected locations.