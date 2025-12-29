141st Congress Foundation Day observed; Gaurav Gogoi announces alliance plan for 2026 polls

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Sunday observed the 141st Foundation Day of the Indian National Congress (INC) in Guwahati. Foundation Day was observed at Rajiv Bhavan, where former Assam Assembly Speaker Prithvi Majhi hoisted the party flag. The programme was attended by senior APCC leaders, office-bearers and workers.

The central programme was held at Tezpur, the headquarters of Sonitpur district. The event was organized by the Sonitpur District Congress Committee.

APCC president Gaurav Gogoi, hoisted the party flag in the morning and paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. He also inaugurated the Sonitpur District Congress election ‘War Room’. The programme was attended by former APCC presidents Ripun Bora and Bhupen Bora, MLA Sibamoni Bora, and senior party leaders.

A procession was taken out through the streets of Tezpur, culminating at Jayamati Playground, where a large public meeting was held with participation from Congress workers across the district.

Addressing the gathering, Gogoi announced that the Congress would contest the 2026 Assam Assembly elections by forming alliances with like-minded parties to defeat the BJP. He said the Congress would contest around 100 seats, while the remaining seats would be allotted to alliance partners through mutual discussions. He categorically ruled out any alliance with the AIUDF.

Accusing Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of making “irresponsible statements out of fear of defeat,” Gogoi alleged that the BJP government has failed to fulfil its promises over the last decade and has instead weakened democratic institutions. He asserted that a Congress-led government would restore dignity, peace and unity in Assam, and announced plans for a strict law against those spreading religious hatred or desecrating places of worship.

Gogoi also criticized the BJP over welfare schemes, stating that public funds belong to the people and not to any political party, and assured that all eligible beneficiaries would receive benefits irrespective of political affiliation if Congress returns to power.

Also Read: Jayanta Malla Baruah Slams Gaurav Gogoi Over False Claim