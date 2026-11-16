151st birth anniversary of Birsa Munda observed at Shilpgram in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The 151st birth anniversary of legendary freedom fighter and tribal icon Bhagwan Birsa Munda, popularly known as Dharti Aaba, was celebrated as Janajati Gaurav Divas at Shilpgram in Panjabari, Guwahati, on Sunday.

Organised by the Assam Institute of Research for Tribals and Scheduled Castes under the Department of Tribal Affairs (Plain), Government of Assam, the programme was attended by State Education and Tribal Affairs (Plain) Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu as the chief guest. He paid floral tributes to Birsa Munda and virtually witnessed the national-level celebrations held at Gadchiroli in Maharashtra. On the occasion, five distinguished personalities - Kirat Brahma, Pabitra Rabha, Henpou Gamlou, Mangal Singh Kro and Dr Gomthao Basumatary - were conferred the Janajati Gaurav Awards 2026 in recognition of their outstanding contributions to tribal communities and society in Assam. As part of the programme, nursing kits were distributed among five selected tribal girl students pursuing the General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) course. Financial assistance was also extended to five tribal entrepreneurs to support the development and upgradation of their homestay ventures. The celebration featured colourful cultural performances by various indigenous communities, including the Bodo, Rabha, Mising, Tiwa, Hajong and Karbi communities, highlighting Assam's rich tribal heritage and cultural diversity. Addressing the gathering, Dr Pegu said the life, struggles and sacrifices of Birsa Munda continued to inspire generations to safeguard the rights, identity and dignity of tribal communities. He highlighted various welfare initiatives undertaken by the Central and State governments for improving education, healthcare and livelihood opportunities among indigenous communities.