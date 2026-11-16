Arunachal Governor Urges Preservation of Tribal Culture on Janjatiya Gaurav Divas

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Sunday called for greater efforts to improve education, healthcare, livelihood and skill development opportunities for tribal communities while preserving their cultural identities on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.

In a message marking the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda, the Governor said the occasion should inspire people to work towards the development and empowerment of indigenous communities. He described tribal communities as custodians of a rich cultural legacy, including languages, folklore, indigenous knowledge, festivals, music, dance and traditional crafts.

Arunachal Pradesh, with 23 major tribes and more than 100 sub-tribes, reflected this diversity, he said. Parnaik described Birsa Munda as a visionary tribal leader, freedom fighter and spiritual guide who championed tribal rights and defended indigenous land, identity, faith and traditions. He also paid tribute to Birsa Munda and other tribal freedom fighters for their contributions to the country's freedom struggle.

Both leaders urged people to recognise the contributions of tribal icons and preserve indigenous heritage for future generations.

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