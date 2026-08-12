16 senior Assam Police officers elevated to higher ranks at Guwahati pipping ceremony

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Sixteen senior Assam Police officers were promoted to higher ranks at a pipping ceremony held at the Assam Police Institute, Ulubari, Guwahati.

Two DIGs were promoted to Inspector General of Police (IGP), seven SSPs to DIG and seven Additional Superintendents of Police to SSP. The officers promoted to IGP were Ratna Singha, IPS, and Bijoy Giri Kuligam, IPS.

Those promoted from SSP to DIG were Dr Robin Kumar, IPS; Gautam Borah, IPS; Amrit Bhuyan, IPS; Sudhakar Singh, IPS; Ranjan Bhuyan, IPS; Pranabjyoti Goswami, IPS; and Rajen Singh, IPS.

Those promoted from Additional SP to SSP were Nitisha Sanjay Jagtap, IPS; Rajat Kumar Pal, IPS; Atul Kumar, IPS; Mahato Amitkumar Sidhiprasad, IPS; Aman Prakash Meena, IPS; Marylyn Zawlsangmawi, APS; and Desai Tushar Uttam, IPS.

DGP Harmeet Singh and other senior police officers adorned the newly promoted officers with their new rank insignia. Family members of the promoted officers also attended the ceremony.

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