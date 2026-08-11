Assam Police Seize 8.2 Kg Morphine Worth Rs 13 Crore at Badarpur Ghat

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday shared an update on a major drug seizure at Badarpur Ghat in Sribhumi district, where police recovered 8.2 kg of morphine valued at around Rs 13 crore.

In a post on social media, the Chief Minister said the seizure was carried out during a coordinated operation involving Cachar Police, Sribhumi Police and the Directorate General of Assam Rifles.

The morphine was allegedly concealed inside a secret chamber of a vehicle’s fuel tank. One person has been apprehended in connection with the seizure.

Sharing the update, Sarma wrote, “Money follows my brother? @assampolice follows faster,” while highlighting the coordinated efforts of the security agencies in intercepting the narcotics consignment.

Further investigation is underway to trace the source and intended destination of the seized drugs and identify other persons linked to the network.