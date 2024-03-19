16-year-old girl goes missing in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A 16-year-old girl has reportedly gone missing from the Survey locality of Beltola in Guwahati. She had reportedly left home on the evening of Sunday and has been missing after that.

The victim had reportedly left her house at around 6:25pm on Sunday and the family members failed to make any contact with her after that. The incident has left the family distressed and they approached the local police in connection to the matter.

Also Read: Assam: 2 Missing Girls From Mariani Rescued In Bihar